Police: Motorcyclist injured in Auburn crash involving former A-State football coach Gus Malzahn

FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle operator Monday night.

Auburn Police have confirmed the incident and say the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened near Hamilton road and Ogletree Road. Police confirm Malzahn was driving the vehicle the motorcycle operator collided with. The motorcyclist was flown to trauma center in critical condition, but police say at last check the person is expected to recover. We are unsure if Coach Malzahn suffered any injuries.

News 3 has reached out to officials at UCF where Malzahn is the current head coach to see if they will be releasing a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Was Reportedly In Car Accident Monday Night

UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn was reportedly involved in a pretty serious car accident Monday night, according to Rivals.com’s Brian Stultz. Per Stultz, “Gus Malzahn was involved in a car accident on Monday night in Auburn. A man was lifted away in a helicopter.” Adding, “We are not sure of how Malzahn was involved (driver, passenger, other car, etc…) but we can report that he was involved.”
