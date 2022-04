A little more than a year in office, President Joe Biden has canceled approximately $16 billion in federal student loan debt. While he campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in debt per borrower, the rounds of cancellations he’s announced so far have been for targeted groups, including borrowers with disabilities, those students who were defrauded by their institutions, and people who work in public service.

