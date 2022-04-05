ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encore: NPR's 'Life Kit' shows you how to get into poetry

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 2 days ago

Happy Poetry Month. Wait, are you saying poetry isn't your thing? Well, maybe it is time to give it a shot. NPR's Life Kit even has some tips for you on how to do that. Here's NPR's Andrew Limbong with your poetry on-ramp. ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: You probably don't...

NPR

Ocean Vuong's new poems examine the 'big, big yesterday' since his mother was alive

The writer Ocean Vuong has this ability to describe the parts of the human experience that are indescribable for most of us. He does it again in his latest book of poetry called "Time Is A Mother." It's his first since the death of his mother from cancer in 2019. And that's where we started our conversation, that most universal kind of loss that is so different for each of us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WABE

The history behind the Langston Hughes poem used in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The Inventive And Worldly Founding Father

Benjamin Franklin, Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”  BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.” The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported...
TV & VIDEOS
TIME

Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in April

April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

‘The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life’ review

There’s something about comics that elevates the written word which is plain to see in The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life. The new hardcover from Abrams ComicArts is by Grant Snider features a comic strip style with a complete “story” on each page. The word “story” is in quotes because in many ways this book is poetry paired with drawings made to make you think, reflect, and ultimately calm your nerves. It’s a bit about living, but in many ways, it’s also a book about slowing down and not doing anything at all to better respect and enjoy being alive.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Michael Lewis talks about his new book, new podcast season

CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver sit down with Michael Lewis to discuss his latest book, "The Premonition: A Pandemic Story," and the new season of his podcast, "Against the Rules." His book details the efforts of a small group of doctors who tried to convince leading U.S. health officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 long before they did. The latest season of his podcast explores the concept of experts, and how they can be unexpected people or come from unexpected places.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

2 projects revive Selena's music for new generations

NPR's A Martínez talks to Maria Garcia, creator and host of the podcast Anything for Selena, about two projects — a new album set for release this month and, starting today, a return to theaters for the Jennifer Lopez-starring biopic Selena -- that will keep Selena's music alive for new generations.
MUSIC
NPR

2022 Whiting Awards celebrate 10 emerging writers

The winners of the 2022 Whiting Awards might not be household names – yet. But that's all part of the plan. Winners of the $50,000 prize – one of the largest monetary awards available to emerging writers – were announced Wednesday evening. The thought is that these authors and future authors will go on to bring their talents to a world of readers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

A new study suggests that mushrooms can communicate

A scientist at the University of the West of England inserted electrodes into four species of fungi, and discovered that the mushrooms seem to use electrical impulses to communicate internally. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Mushrooms - they keep to themselves, don't move around, don't prey on...
WILDLIFE
NPR

The group that preserves historic buildings and artifacts in Antarctica is hiring

The U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust is looking for someone help run the planet's southern-most post office, work at the gift shop and count penguins for research. Perks include glacial views. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Job opening alert - the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust preserves historic buildings,...
JOBS
NPR

Reissue traces jazz giant Ornette Coleman's 'Genesis of Genius'

ADAM SCOTT: This is FRESH AIR. There's a new reissue of jazz giant Ornette Coleman's first LPs from the late 1950s, just before he began making the records with his own bands that made him a controversial jazz star. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead has been listening to early Ornette with fresh ears and likes the music more than ever.
MUSIC
NPR

College student in Michigan solves a big problem for blue-spotted salamanders

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A while back, a college freshman in Marquette, Mich., noticed a big problem for blue-spotted salamanders. Migrating amphibians were being smashed by cars while crossing the road in egg-laying season. So according to The Washington Post, Eli Bieri persuaded officials to block a park road for safe salamander passage, a move so popular the city now holds a Salamander Days Festival. Eli is now a senior at Northern Michigan University. After college, he's going to study frogs. It's MORNING EDITION.
MARQUETTE, MI
NPR

Consider This from NPR

There's a lot going on this week. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PETER MARKS: I want to welcome everyone and thank everyone for joining the meeting today. KELLY: On Wednesday, an FDA advisory committee met to talk about the future of COVID boosters. You're hearing Peter Marks, the agency's top vaccine scientist who pointed out many Americans haven't gotten an initial booster dose even as a second one is authorized for some, and many more are waiting to see if they can get one soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Don’t Cancel Alice Walker. Hold Her Accountable.

This is a subscriber-only edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about the unexplored intersections of politics, culture, and religion. Sign up for the newsletter here, and subscribe to The Atlantic for full access to exclusives like this. Four years ago, I accidentally canceled Alice Walker. In December 2018, I was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

