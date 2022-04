Over 15 years after the PlayStation 3 first released, the choices that Sony made with the console are still haunting the PlayStation brand. Sony revealed this week that it would be overhauling its PlayStation Plus subscription service to allow users to access more games from PlayStation's history. This new library of games will include nearly every PlayStation platform with a number of titles being available to download natively to PS5 and PS4. However, PS3 games on the service can only be experienced if played via streaming, which obviously requires an internet connection. Although this is something that PS Now subscribers have been used to for years now, the lack of PS3 backward compatibility on PS5 only continues to make Sony's services pale in comparison to the competition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO