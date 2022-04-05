ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters Odds Headline New Jersey Sportsbooks This Week

By Dave Bontempo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey bettors have a chance to Masters their finances this week. Yes, the golf majors are back and variables impact the highly-acclaimed Masters. The gathering of past champions, current money leaders, and other invitees at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia, unfolds Thursday-Sunday. Here’s how you can watch:....

