Bon Secours Mercy Health, the parent organization to Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, has presented concept plans to develop a 9-acre parcel adjacent to the hospital. Mercy Health submitted the plans for a mixed-use planned unit development on March 2 on the southern portion of the Benzing LLC property. A joint public hearing by City Council and Planning Commission on the plans, which includes engineering drawings by Cincinnati-based firm McGill Smith Pushon, is scheduled for March 28 for the proposed PUD. This 9-acre area is zoned B-1, which is the city’s institutions and office district.

FAIRFIELD, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO