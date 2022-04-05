ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Leaders Look into Policy Changes Following Trail Ride Shooting

klif.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A deadly shooting during a weekend trail ride and concert in Southern Dallas is bringing attention to city and police department policy. One person was killed and 16 wounded in the shooting. According to...

www.klif.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

54-Year-Old Man Killed in South Dallas Shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Thursday. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of West Laureland Road at approximately 2:31 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 54-year-old Roy Eddie Williams, on the...
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Sergeant Arrested For Tampering With Evidence

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police sergeant has been arrested for tampering with physical evidence. In January 2022, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to “destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity,” officials said. After an investigation was initiated, Martin was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers. Months later, on March 29, Martin was arrested pursuant to a Grand Jury Indictment for tampering with physical evidence. Prior to his arrest, Martin was placed on unpaid suspension. He is currently in the Lon Evans Corrections Center.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Police#Dpd#Wbap Klif News
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Investigating Overnight Homicide at Dallas Residence

Police are investigating the death of a Dallas man that occurred on Sunday morning. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a cutting call at 6900 Valley Glen Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Police said that when officers arrived, they found a male victim unresponsive on the roadside.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WFAA

Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting in East Dallas

DALLAS — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning near Baylor University Medical Center east of downtown Dallas. Police said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Swiss Avenue and North Hall Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot by a suspect who already fled.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy