AUGUSTA Ga. — After a few hellos to the boys and a measured walk to the short-game area, Tiger Woods entered his comfort zone: three bags of balls, two wedges to alternate between and a bentgrass canvas to work with. Flanked by caddie Joe LaCava and right-hand man Rob McNamara, Woods hardly said a word as he flashed his full arsenal of short-game magic on Monday at the Augusta National practice area. He drew chips to climb up slopes and then he cut chips to spin down them. He nipped one-hop-and-stoppers and compressed back-footers. He hit a number of 4-iron bumps, a new shot he’s grooving to use around some of Augusta National’s reworked greens—like No. 3, where the false front has been steepened even further.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO