Oklahoma State

Oklahoma moves toward outlawing almost all abortions

By Ailsa Chang
wunc.org
 2 days ago

All right, to Oklahoma now, where the Republican-controlled legislature has approved a bill to make abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The state's Republican governor has pledged to sign any anti-abortion bill that comes to his desk. It's part of a wave of anti-abortion legislation around...

www.wunc.org

