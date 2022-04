Henry Cejudo has been coaching and working with plenty of talented fighters in 2022, but don’t expect Conor McGregor to be the next. Since Cejudo’s retirement in May 2020, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight and Bantamweight champion has been doing great things with the team at Fight Ready in Arizona. Working alongside the likes of Jon Jones, Deiveson Figueiredo, Jiri Prochazka and Zhang Weili, “Triple C” has added plenty of intriguing elements to the games of some of the sport’s top talents.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO