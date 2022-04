PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some important changes in the federal student loan forgiveness program could benefit tens of thousands of people. As money editor Jon Delano reports, the Biden administration is trying to help students out while awaiting authority to fulfill a campaign promise. President Joe Biden campaigned to cancel the first $10,000 of every student college loan. But so far, Congress has not gone along. So, the president has used existing authority to cancel about $15 billion worth of debt, and now he’s trying to cancel another $6.2 billion in student loans. “I had my student loans in graduate school and some parent loans...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO