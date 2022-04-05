ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans pick S Kyle Hamilton, WR Garrett Wilson in latest Touchdown Wire mock draft

By Mark Lane
 2 days ago
The Houston Texans have a variety of paths they can take in the 2022 NFL draft thanks to their Round 1 picks at Nos. 3 and 13 overall.

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles swapping picks in the first round opened up another pathway for the Texans to take.

According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, who released his latest mock to reflect the moves the Eagles and Saints made, the Texans take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 3 overall pick.

Houston follows up the Hamilton pick with a selection on offense to help with the passing game in Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson at No. 13 overall. The Buckeye receiver teams up with Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins to give another effective target for second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

The Jacksonville Jaguars go with North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu at No. 1 overall. The Detroit Lions take Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall. The first quarterback off the board is Malik Willis at No. 5 overall as the Saints make a trade with the New York Giants to be in that position to take the Liberty signal caller.

