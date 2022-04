The Champions League quarterfinals are halfway done. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from this week's first legs in Europe's premier club competition. Karim Benzema's scoring exploits obviously draw the most attention. He lifted his season's tally across La Liga and Champions League play to 35 goals with his hat-trick in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Chelsea, and his quickfire headers during the first half - one powered into the top corner and the other expertly steered beyond Edouard Mendy's reach - were spellbinding.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO