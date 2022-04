Last year Louisiana jumped on the bandwagon to allow college sports stars to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals. Now state leaders want to follow suit and allow schools to pay their student-athletes directly. Senate Bill 250, authored by Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, would allow colleges, universities and university affiliates […] The post Louisiana universities could soon be allowed to pay student-athletes directly appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO