Six local school and education service districts across Lane County will get new state money to grow their career technical education programs. CTE Revitalization Grants will go to schools in Bethel, Creswell, Junction City, Marcola, and South Lane school districts, as well as Lane Education Service District, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle announced last week. In total, 148 middle and high schools across Oregon received grants, totaling $7.3 million in state funds.

19 DAYS AGO