Over 1,100 Supporters to join Underwood and Former University of Illinois Coaches Lon Kruger, Bill Self to Support the Charity's "Kickin' Cancer" Event. GORDYVILLE, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society's University of Illinois Coaches vs. Cancer Dinner and Auction on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, has sold out. With the significant interest in helping us meet our goal of raising more awareness about the charity's vision of a world free from this terrible disease, limited access will be available for press/media to attend the "Kickin'Cancer" event.

