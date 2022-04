Brightly coloured fish are becoming increasingly rare as corals are dying off in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and this phenomenon could become worse in the future, says a new study.Over the past 30 years, global warming and ocean acidification have caused profound changes to the world’s largest natural reef system, leading to corals dying out on a large scale, said the study’s lead author, Christopher Hemingson of Australia’s James Cook University.The diversity of fishes of different colours living in the ecosystem has declined sharply since the 1998 global coral bleaching event that led to a large section of the Great...

ANIMALS ・ 16 DAYS AGO