(Good Things Utah) With winter slowly coming to a close, one of the most important chores to do in these coming weeks is to get our cars inspected. The last few months of cold, dry, and dirty weather have certainly worn on our vehicles, and checking them for damage ahead of time can make all the difference; for both safety and repair costs. Some of the most common things to get inspected include wiper blades, tires, batteries. and brakes.

UTAH STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO