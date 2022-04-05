Cary cyclist struck by 'Orbeez' as part of viral TikTok challenge

Cary resident Ed Smith was out on his routine bike ride when all of a sudden, he heard a "pop" and felt a series of "stings" on his side, looking up to see a white Ford truck with its windows rolled down.

Smith told ABC11 that he was confused about exactly what had occurred until he returned home and notified authorities of the incident at his wife's behest.

Only then was he informed that his description of the event coincides with recent reportings of a viral TikTok challenge that involves shooting unsuspecting people on the streets with small gel orbs known as "Orbeez."

While Smith was relatively unharmed, aside from a couple of bruises sustained from the blows, he says "people just don't understand the ramifications of something like this" and warns that the situation "could have been much worse," alluding to the possibility of more severe accidents that could stem from such trends.