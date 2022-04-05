ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU offers 2025 Tennessee defensive lineman

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s never too early to get started recruiting the possible next great stars on the college football scene.

Last weekend, coach Brian Kelly hosted a lot of possible future LSU Tigers and sent out a lot of offers. One of those was a young guy from the class of 2025.

Ethan Utley is a 6-foot-4 250-pound defensive lineman from Nashville, Tennessee. He started last year as a freshman for the Ensworth Tigers who finished the season 7-4 with a first-round playoff loss to Baylor.

There is a lot of time between now and Utley’s signing day. It will be fun to watch the growth of this kid as an athlete and see how high he climbs the recruiting rankings.

Ethan Utley’s Recruiting Profile

Film

LSU Wire breaks down his full profile.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

247 – – – –

Rivals – – – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting – – – –

247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Nashville, Tennessee

Projected Position DL

Height 6-4

Weight 250

Class 2025

Offer List

  • LSU
  • NC State
  • Ole Miss
  • Vanderbilt
  • Cincinnati
  • Illinois
  • Memphis
  • Liberty

Cade Klubnik’s impressive debut as a Clemson quarterback

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik put together a strong performance in his first action as Clemson quarterback, leading the White team to a 15-7 win over DJ Uiagalelei and the Orange team in Clemson’s Orange and White spring game. Starting the game under center for the White team, Klubnik completed 15-23 attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown to Hamp Greene that would ultimately win the game. Though he took several sacks in the first half, Klubnik remained confident, showing off a little of what he could do with his legs. For our first look at the young quarterback against some high-caliber defensive players, it was an overall impressive day for the highly touted recruit. So far so good for the freshman. On the Orange team, quarterback and returning starter DJ Uiagalelei struggled to get much going on the other side of the field. Completing 17-36 passes for 175 yards and an interception, DJ showed some signs of the problems he was facing last season with his footwork though he physically looked the best he ever has. List Recruits expected to attend Clemson spring game  
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball takes series against Mississippi State with Game 2 win

After the dramatic win on Friday night against Mississippi State, LSU was looking to win Game 2 and take the weekend series. It was a tight game in Starkville on Saturday, but the Tigers prevailed with a 4-3 win to secure a series victory and bounce back from a loss last weekend to Auburn. Now, coach Jay Johnson and his team will look for a series sweep in Sunday’s Game 3.
STARKVILLE, MS
