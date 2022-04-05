ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts to sign former Chiefs S Armani Watts

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8mU1_0f0La9E000

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost a 2018 fourth-round draft pick in free agency.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter that the team had signed former Chiefs safety Armani Watts. A fourth-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2018, Watts was a key special teamer and reservist for the team during his four seasons in Kansas City.

Appearing in 53 games with one start, Watts amassed 58 total tackles, two passes defended, two sacks and a fumble recovery during the course of his career. He played nearly 1,000 snaps on special teams with the Chiefs compared to just 282 defensive snaps over four seasons. Watts earned a Super Bowl ring with K.C. in Super Bowl LIV and he also played in Super Bowl LV the following season.

Colts GM Chris Ballard was Director of Football Operations in Kansas City in 2015 and 2016 before joining Indianapolis as GM in 2017. He’s often taken an interest in former Chiefs players, mainly because he’s cut from the same cloth as John Dorsey and Brett Veach.

Watts never really got much of a chance to earn a starting job in Kansas City. He’ll be competing with guys like Will Redmond and Marvel Tell III for the No. 3 safety gig with the Colts behind guys like Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will be pleased with Chiefs latest free agency signing

The AFC West has loaded up this offseason. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all seem to have closed the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs. The division might have the best set of quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen within a single division. But a great quarterback is only as good as his defense, and particularly run defense. On Tuesday, the Chiefs looked to shore that up a bit.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens work out veteran quarterback on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a numerous amount of injuries in 2021. Those ailments were one of the many reasons why the team finished the year with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. One of the positions that Baltimore suffered injuries at was quarterback....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Chris Ballard
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Liv#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Texas A M#Football Operations#Gm#Marvel Tell Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts held private workout for TE Isaiah Likely

The Indianapolis Colts held a private workout for former Coastal Carolina tight end prospect Isaiah Likely ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft. It is no surprise that the Colts would want to get a look at Likely, who have a need at the tight end position. He had a disappointing showing at the NFL combine, which could be why the Colts wanted a private workout.
NFL
ESPN

'Tom Brady is my pension' - How a $6 purchase began a British fan's love of the NFL GOAT

In January, as news of Tom Brady's retirement sent shockwaves through the NFL community, one question began dominating social media: Where were you when Brady was drafted in April 2000? The answers were staggering. There was a flurry of middle-aged dads sharing photos of their college days on NFL Twitter, and well-established sportswriters posting pictures of themselves as kids. An entire generation of adult fans were too young to remember. An NFL with Brady as its face is all they had known.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Noah Fant Makes Bold Statement About Drew Lock’s Future With Seahawks

There has been a lot of speculation about what the Seattle Seahawks are going to do at the quarterback position this season. They traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal, which resulted in all of these questions being asked. Some people believe that the team isn’t...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy