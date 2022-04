Purdue has questions at wide receiver. Its offensive line, while seeming to have quality pieces, isn’t yet solidified. But what the Boilermakers do have is a quarterback. Sixth-year senior Aidan O’Connell, who is taking advance of the COVID year for an extra season of eligibility, returns to the Boilermakers this fall as the unquestioned starter. It’s been a rare instance over the past dozen years that Purdue has had a QB1 in the offseason — only twice since 2009, the last being Elijah Sindelar before the 2019 season — but Jeff Brohm has that now.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO