The March 11 news article “Covid response may have to shrink after loss of funding” illustrated how Congress — much like most of the country — thinks the pandemic is over. Its decision to remove more than $15 billion in coronavirus response efforts, while more than 1,000 people are still dying every day, also fails the approximately 7 million people in the United States who are immunocompromised. As one of them, I remain at severe risk, especially as mask mandates become a thing of the past.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO