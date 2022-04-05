ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Woke’ Star Sasheer Zamata Teases Ayana Is a ‘Little Less Assured’ in Season 2

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu’s Woke is evolving its perspective on what being woke looks like in its second season as Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris) and friends take on different challenges and navigate an ever-changing society. Premiering in 2020, Woke is a series loosely based on real-life cartoonist Keith Knight, who after...

