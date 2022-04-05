Kelly Clarkson Serves Glittery Glamour in Sequined Mini Dress & Ankle Boots for ‘American Song Contest’ With Snoop Dogg

Click here to read the full article.

Kelly Clarkson had all eyes on her as she arrived at the third week of “American Song Contest” on Monday. The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker joined Snoop Dogg to reveal the qualifiers that will advance to the semifinals.

Clarkson pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the music competition series. The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer looked glamorous in a glittery seafoam dress. The loose-fitting garment was decorated with black and white sequins and featured oversized flowy sleeves and ruched details on the midsection. She contrasted her sparkly mini dress with form-fitting black leggings.

The “Because Of You” artist swept her signature caramel-colored tresses to one side and styled her hair in soft waves. To let her outfit do all of the talking, she added soft glam with a glossy neutral pout and accessorized with small dainty earrings.

To complete everything, the “American Idol” winner slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The leather silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and a zip closure on the inner sole. Ankle boots have remained as one of the top boot trends due to their versatility and comfort. Ranging in styles from leather to suede and prints, the particular piece of footwear is a cornerstone for all seasons.

Clarkson has a shoe wardrobe that includes various boot styles with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. She also tends to gravitate towards embellished pumps and sandals from Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain.

