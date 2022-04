TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A beloved and cherished member of the News 10 family is facing severe health issues, and your support is needed to aid in his recovery. Chris Essex is the Digital Content Director and Digital Executive Producer for WTHI-TV. Essex has been a vital part of the digital department for more than a decade. Always experimenting with new ways to reach and engage the Wabash Valley, Chris is best known for his work on WTHITV.com and the News 10 social media pages. He joined WTHI-TV in 2004 and has worked in production and as a photojournalist, winning several awards.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO