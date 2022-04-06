ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Character Driven: OHS junior volunteers to bring children joy

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
Ava Reeves, Owensboro High School junior, dresses up as Bat Girl for a recent event. Ava, 17, volunteers about 15 hours a month with various organizations, including Adventures Untold Entertainment, which allows her the opportunity to dress up as characters for children’s events. Submitted

Ava Reeves loves to volunteer because she knows there are people in need in the community, and contributing her time is one way she can make an immediate difference.

The Owensboro High School junior has been volunteering since she was 7-years-old, and before the pandemic she volunteered about 15 hours a month. She has since scaled back to about 10 hours a month, especially with Junior League of Owensboro, a group she devotes a lot of her time toward. She also volunteers with Adventures Untold Entertainment, a group that offers an opportunity for local children to experience their favorite characters from books, movies, or comics in person.

According to its website, adventuresuntoldent.com, the group offers an opportunity for the community to meet and greet their favorite characters and superheroes. Community members can curate interactive experiences that include photo opportunities, story time, games and activities, and more with their favorite characters.

With more events being scheduled, Ava, 17, is back on track to continue with her busy schedule, which is the way she likes it, especially portraying characters with Adventures Untold.

“I have always loved Disney and superhero characters,” she said, adding that the experiences through Adventures Untold might be the closest Disney experience kids in Owensboro will have.

She loves being part of that experience, and helping local children and their families create special memories.

One event in particular she especially enjoyed being a part of was a local Charity Ball, in which she and others held a Christmas dinner for Girls Inc., and gave each of the participants gifts.

She was also a photographer for a sleepover through Adventures Untold that was held at the Bluegrass Museum.

“That was an amazing experience to be able to capture pure joy and happiness,” she said.

Sometimes volunteering can be difficult, she said, because you don’t often see an immediate result. With acting, through Adventures Untold, you can see reactions on children’s faces in real time.

“You are able to see how inspiring one person can be in the eye of a child,” she said.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

