ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ISP, FBI name so-called ‘I-65 killer’ through investigative genealogy

By Izzy Karpinski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoFlu_0f0LR8wi00

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 30 years, Indiana State Police have identified the so-called I-65 killer. ISP says investigative genealogy was used to name Harry Edward Greenwell as the man that killed at least three women along the I-65 corridor in the late 1980s.

According to ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield, crime scene samples were use in conjunction with investigative technology to match Greenwell. Fifield said the match was “99.9999% positive.”

Greenwell died in January 2013, officials confirmed. ISP said he had been in and out of prison several times, even escaping on two separate occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIrd3_0f0LR8wi00
Harry Edward Greenwell, provided by ISP

ISP, the FBI, and the Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Columbus, Indiana police departments made the announcement in front of a room filled with loved ones of the victims including Kim Gilbert Wright, the daughter of Jeanne Gilbert.

“I celebrate her. I encourage everyone else to celebrate her,” said Gilbert Wright about her mother.

Officials stressed no matter how old an investigation is, police will continue to look for leads and evidence.

“The message is you might be able to hide for a while but we’re going to find you,” said ISP superintendent Douglas Carter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v07E2_0f0LR8wi00
Display featuring photos of Peggy Gill, Jeanne Gilbert, Vicki Heath

“These cases illustrate the importance of seeing every investigation through to the very end. Law enforcement officers are taught to never give up and to follow to where the facts lead them, however an experienced officer will trust their instincts as well,” added Lt. Matt Harris of the Columbus, Indiana Police Department.

According to Herbert Stapleton, the FBI Special Agent in charge of Indianapolis office, the investigative genealogy process started in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtaOw_0f0LR8wi00

I-65 killer timeline

February 1987 : According to the Unresolved podcast , the I-65 killer first struck on February 21, 1987 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Vicki Heath was 41 years old and working the front desk at a Super 8 motel the night she was murdered. The podcast recounts guests found the lobby to be in disarray the following morning with no sign of Heath. When police were called to search the property, they found Heath’s body behind the Super 8’s dumpster. She had been shot and sexually assaulted.

March 1989 : It wasn’t until two years later when the killer took the lives of two Indiana women: 24-year-old Mary “Peggy” Gill and 34-year-old Jeanne Gilbert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUmQI_0f0LR8wi00
Photo courtesy of the Rensselaer Republican

On March 2, 1989, Peggy Gill was working as a night auditor at a Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana. The American Crime Journal reports 70 rooms had been booked at the time of Gill’s 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift. She checked in her last guest around 1:30 a.m. on March 3 when investigators say someone forced her from the desk.

What we know about the latest developments in the Delphi murders

The Days Inn manager reported Gill missing after she did not call in to check with her that morning. Police arrived at the motel and found the desk’s cash drawer had been pried open with $179 missing from the till.

Officers then searched the motel and found Gill’s body shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the end of a vacant hall, according to the American Crime Journal . She had also been raped and shot twice in the head.

Police say sometime after Gill was murdered, the killer drove 52 miles south on I-65 to the Remington Days Inn.

Jeanne Gilbert of Rensselaer was behind the front desk after she agreed to switch shifts with a coworker in order to see her daughter cheer in a high school sectional game, the American Crime Journal reports.

Her last known interaction was around 4:30 a.m. when she made a courtesy wake-up call to a guest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TisvN_0f0LR8wi00
    Jeanne Gilbert, courtesy of WLFI
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGDxM_0f0LR8wi00
    Jeanne Gilbert, courtesy of WLFI

Sometime after that, she was forced from the motel and into a car for the last ride of her life.

Gilbert’s body was found less than two hours later on County Road 150 West just northwest of Brookston in White County. That’s a little more than a one-hour drive from where Peggy Gill was killed in Merrillville if you take I-65.

Gilbert had been shot three times and was also sexually assaulted.

January 1990

The American Crime Journal reports the same suspect sexually assaulted a female employee during an armed robbery at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana on January 2, 1990.

The woman survived and was also to give police a description which led to a composite sketch of the suspect. She said he was around 6 feet tall with a gray beard and green eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2lP2_0f0LR8wi00
Composite sketch of I-65 killer, courtesy of ISP

According to a WLFI report, in 2010, DNA linked the I-65 killer to all four crimes. The same gun was also used in the murders of Peggy Gill and Jeanne Gilbert, according to ACJ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Elizabethtown, IN
State
Kentucky State
City
Columbus, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Delphi, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Indiana Police Say They Have Identified ‘I-65 Killer’ Who Murdered Three Women at Hotels in Indiana and Kentucky in the 1980s

Investigators in Indiana have identified the man they say robbed and murdered three women in a series of attacks at hotels in Kentucky and Indiana in the 1980s. Indiana State Police say that investigative genealogy led them to identify Harry Edward Greenwell as the man behind deaths of Vicki Heath, Margaret “Peggy” Gill, and Jeanne Gilbert.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Genealogy#Indiana State Police#Isp#I 65#Isp Sgt#Isp Isp
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio accused of smuggling drug-soaked papers into prisons

Federal prosecutors have alleged that a South African woman helped orchestrate a scheme to smuggle dozens of packages containing sheets of paper soaked in drugs into prisons in Ohio and elsewhere. A criminal complaint says that Tanya Baird purchased synthetic narcotics from China, soaked the drugs onto legal paperwork, and mailed the paperwork in packages […]
OHIO STATE
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call for Integrity from Gov. Lee in Wake of FBI Investigation

Southern Christian Coalition highlights hypocrisy, calls for focus on truth. In the wake of subpoenas being served to the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives and nearly a dozen other lawmakers in connection to an FBI corruption investigation, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Gov. Bill Lee to act with integrity.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wave 3

ISP: Man killed in Harrison Co. crash was wanted in double homicide investigation

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash this morning in Harrison County was wanted in a double homicide investigation. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on State Road 135 at the Quarry Road intersection. According to Sgt. Carey Huls of the ISP Sellersburg post, the vehicle was spotted by an ISP trooper as one possibly connected to a double murder in Evansville that happened Thursday night.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
KGET

Smart and Final to pay $175,000 in penalties for price gouging

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smart and Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties after the state accused it of price gouging in the pricing of eggs at its stores across California. Attorney General Rob Bonta said the chain increased prices by more than 10 to 25 percent on about 100,000 cartons of eggs from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy