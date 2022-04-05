ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Police: Motorcyclist injured in Auburn crash involving former A-State football coach Gus Malzahn

KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtQd7_0f0LNIGD00

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle operator Monday night.

Auburn Police have confirmed the incident and say the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened near Hamilton road and Ogletree Road. Police confirm Malzahn was driving the vehicle the motorcycle operator collided with. The motorcyclist was flown to trauma center in critical condition, but police say at last check the person is expected to recover. We are unsure if Coach Malzahn suffered any injuries.

News 3 has reached out to officials at UCF where Malzahn is the current head coach to see if they will be releasing a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Hamilton, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Accidents
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Airport Boulevard, passenger survives

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man died Monday, April 4 after a motorcycle and vehicle collided on Airport Boulevard. When officers arrived they discovered the 53-year-old motorcycle rider was dead. Investigators determined that the motorcycle rider and his female passenger were traveling on Airport toward I-65 […]
MOBILE, AL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Was Reportedly In Car Accident Monday Night

UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn was reportedly involved in a pretty serious car accident Monday night, according to Rivals.com’s Brian Stultz. Per Stultz, “Gus Malzahn was involved in a car accident on Monday night in Auburn. A man was lifted away in a helicopter.” Adding, “We are not sure of how Malzahn was involved (driver, passenger, other car, etc…) but we can report that he was involved.”
FOOTBALL
WRBL News 3

Traffic accident kills one in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, a Prattville man died after a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). On April 4, 2022, around 10:48 p.m., the vehicle crash claimed the life of Terance R. Whitfield, 29, from Prattville, Alabama. Whitfield was fatally injured after his 2007 Buick Lucerne crossed over […]
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Nexstar#Ucf#Traffic Accident#Wrbl#Auburn Police
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WRBL News 3

Police confirm double shooting on Amber Drive near Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm police are investigating a a double shooting. The incident occurred on Amber Drive near Luna Drive on March 14, 2022. According to police, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WDEF

DeKalb County Man Arrested in the Hit and Run Death of a Teenager

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WDEF)- A DeKalb County man was arrested early yesterday morning after a hit and run crash over the weekend in Geraldine that killed a 14 year-old teenager. 22 year-old Tyler Blaise Wilbanks of Sylvania was traveling on Highway 75 in Geraldine in his 2016 Chevy Equinox on Saturday evening, April 2. At approximately 10:20 PM CST, he was involved in a crash that left 14 year-old Harley Lasseter dead. Wilbanks took off from the scene thereafter.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy