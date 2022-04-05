ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker tie the knot: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Nevada ( WJW ) – Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker have said their “I dos.”

People reported that the pair got married in Las Vegas at 1:45 a.m. Monday, hours after Barker performed at the Grammys.

Their wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator at One Love Wedding Chapel. According to the owner, the ceremony lasted about 30 minutes.

According to TMZ , the first to report the news, the couple had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner.

TMZ also reported that the couple plans to have several ceremonies to celebrate their nuptials.

Barker proposed in October 2020. PEOPLE reported on the news of Kardashian and Barker’s relationship in January 2021. The pair had been “friends for a long time” until it “turned romantic,” reported People.

This will be the first marriage for Kardashian, 42, and the third for Barker, 46. Kardashian shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

