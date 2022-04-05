ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Possible human remains found along Des Plaines River in Joliet

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joliet police are trying to identify possibly human remains found Tuesday morning near the Des Plaines River.

Police said workers stumbled across them this morning along the south bank of the river on the property of Zenith Energy Terminals, at 1035 W. Laraway Rd., and called for help.

The remains are badly decomposed, but evidence found at the scene suggests they may be human. The Will County Coroner's Office is investigating.

Jolice Police are asking for any information that might help them identify the remains. Anyone with information can call Joliet police at 815-724-3020, ort he Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org .

