Coffeeville, AL

Storms rip through Coffeeville causing widespread damage Tuesday

By Blake Brown
WKRG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOFFEEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning when strong storms moved across Coffeeville leaving a trail of damage behind. Part of a home’s roof was torn off as strong winds ripped through Coffeeville. A home on Ice Plant Road is one of...

www.wkrg.com

