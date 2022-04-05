ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake simulator offers preview of magnitude 7.0 quake: 'Once you're inside, it feels dramatic'

By Marc Cota-Robles
ABC7
 3 days ago

Living in California, residents should always be prepared for the next Big One.

To get people ready, the California Office of Emergency Services is sending an earthquake simulator across the state on an "Earthquake Safe Spring Break tour" intended to provide a real-life sense of what an earthquake feels like.

The simulator's intensity mimics earthquakes ranging from magnitudes 3.0 to 7.0.

"It looks dramatic -- and once you're inside it feels dramatic," said Jose Lara of Cal OES' Seismic Hazards branch.

Most Southern Californians have not experienced a quake that strong. And as a reminder, most injuries from major earthquakes occur from items falling. That's why it's so important to drop, cover and hold on.

On Monday, the simulator did its shaking at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles, where some Metro employees got on board to experience it for themselves.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

"It's really crazy," said Metro employee Diane Frazier. "I can imagine being inside of a building is even worse."

While the exact timing of next big quake can't be predicted, we do know it will happen, someday.

"You think you'll be ready for it -- you are not," Lara said.

"I think it could happen but we just need to stay prepared," Frazier said, "understand what we need to do in case it is an earthquake."

Cal OES officials hope people will take the risk seriously and download the MyShake app, which provides an early warning of an earthquake -- crucial seconds that can save lives and prevent injuries.

ABC7

