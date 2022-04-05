Tuesdays with Tullman: There needs to be a change in Congress

There is perhaps no system in the world that better protects the interests of Americans than the free enterprise system. At both home and abroad, embracing innovation and entrepreneurship makes America a freer and safer country. Since its founding, our country’s dedication to a free market system, absent large government intrusion and regulation has made us stronger. At a time when we see dictatorships across the globe abusing their powers, it should remind our leaders at home that American companies must be free to operate and innovate without censorship over government intrusion.

