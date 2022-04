LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump woman was arrested in connection with stealing credit cards and checkbooks from residents, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. During an elder abuse investigation, police say 36-year-old Liliana Valdez, who worked as a caregiver at Inspirations Assisted Living Facility, stole two credit cards from residents. Valdez was seen on surveillance video using both cards at Big 5 Sports Goods on March 1, authorities said. She told police she threw the cards in the trash after using them.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 15 DAYS AGO