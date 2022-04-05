ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CEO of rental giant Hertz vows to fix false theft reports

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4tTt_0f0L5Jfx00
Hertz-Theft Reports FILE - The company logo is shown on the exterior of a closed Hertz car rental office, May 23, 2020, in south Denver. The new CEO of Hertz says the company is fixing problems that led to false car-theft charges against some customers. Stephen Scherr says Hertz didn't properly record transactions when cars thought to be missing were located. Scherr told CNBC that this is one of the first things he's trying fix since taking over the company. It's not clear how many people have been affected. Hertz says its several hundred customers out of Hertz’s 15 million annual transactions, but lawyers for customers say the number is more like 8,000. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The new CEO of Hertz says he’s working to fix a glitch in the rental-car giant’s systems that has led to some of its customers being wrongly accused of stealing cars they had rented.

Stephen Scherr, who took over as CEO on Feb. 28, said the company has changed its practices to fix problems that have occurred when cars were reported stolen but the transaction was improperly recorded in Hertz's system.

“This is among the first things that I have started to look to take care of and deal with in the first 30 days I've been at the company,” Scherr told CNBC on Monday. “It is not acceptable to Hertz to have any customer ... caught up in some of what has happened.”

Some Hertz customers have said they were arrested and jailed because the company accused them of stealing cars that they had paid to rent and in some cases had returned long before their arrest.

It's not clear how many people are affected. More than 200 customers asked a federal judge in Delaware to Hertz to disclose records about erroneous theft reports, and the judge ruled in the renters' favor in February.

Scherr said the false reports involve several hundred customers out of Hertz's 15 million annual transactions, but lawyers for the customers say the number is more like 8,000.

“We have changed our policies to avoid the possibility of this happening again,” Scherr said. “No one customer should be put through that.”

Scherr said that in some cases, vehicles have been reported as stolen, the report was withdrawn when the vehicle was found, “but that rescission wasn't recognized.”

The CEO of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. appeared on CNBC to tout a plan to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years. The Estero, Florida-based company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020, as it struggled under heavy debt and a drop in travel caused by the pandemic. It operates Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty car-rental brands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hundreds of Hertz customers say they were accused of bogus theft claims after renting cars – some were even arrested

A severely disabled US Air Force veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). An employee at Nasa's famous Jet Propulsion on assignment in Florida. A California dentist trapped in the countryside by Covid-19 quarantine rules.These are among the 232 people who claim they were falsely accused of car theft by Hertz despite legitimately renting, returning, or in some cases never having heard of the vehicles they were alleged to have stolen.In court documents filed in Delaware in December, lawyers for some of those customers accuse the rental giant and its subsidiaries Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Rent-A-Car of "filing false and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Hertz CEO plans to tackle false arrests issue, expects settlement with victims

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr pledged to tackle the spate of false arrests his company allegedly filed against customers. "Hertz cares deeply about our customers, and successfully provides rental vehicles for tens of millions of travelers each year," a Hertz spokesperson told FOX Business. "As we have said, the vast majority of these claims involve renters who were many weeks or even months overdue returning vehicles and who stopped communicating with us well beyond the scheduled due date."
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Cars
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
Inc.com

After 15 Years, Southwest Airlines Just Announced a Long-Awaited Change

This is a story about Southwest Airlines, an 18th century French economist, and a simple way to build a better and more profitable business. It starts with an observation--one I won't be the first person to make. It's that there are really only two business models in the world:. The...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertz#Theft#Rental Cars#Vehicles#Stealing Cars#Cnbc
The Independent

Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

An email from a franchise executive caused a mass resignation at an Applebee’s in Kansas after the executive suggested lowering wages amid inflation and higher gas prices. The email was sent by Wayne Pankratz, an executive at the franchise group in charge of the restaurant in Lawrence west of Kansas City in the eastern part of the state, the company confirmed. The message was sent to other executives and was later forwarded to the Lawrence location. Mr Pankratz argued in the email that higher gas prices and inflation presented an opportunity to cut wages as workers would be living...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Economy vs first class on JetBlue: Inside the low-cost U.S carrier's 'Core' cabin on a single-aisle Airbus A321neo from Gatwick to JFK - then returning in the swanky £2,600 'Mint Studio' suite

I'm in the exquisite Baccarat Hotel in New York (full review imminent) and conversation with my New Yorker companion has turned to my journey from London to JFK with U.S low-cost airline JetBlue – apparently a popular carrier with the natives. And now I know why. My mission is...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Metro International

Uber to put New York City’s iconic yellow taxis on app

(Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc said it will list New York City’s yellow taxis on its app, a move that could help the ride-hailing giant overcome a driver shortage in its biggest U.S. market. The city has for years been a battleground between Uber and yellow taxi drivers,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Spin CEO on Partnering With Lyft to Get More People Into Scooter Rentals

Electric scooter company Spin is teaming up exclusively with ride-hailing business Lyft to provide scooter rentals in cities across the country, beginning with Nashville. Spin CEO Ben Bear joined Cheddar News to talk about the rollout and detail how Lyft users will be able to access Spin scooters. "It's a completely native integration, and we think reducing that friction it's just gonna be key to getting more people out of personal cars and onto bikes and scooters across the country."
NASHVILLE, TN
frommers.com

Are Avis and Hertz Fixing Rental Car Rates? Congress Is Demanding Answers

As excoriating letters from members of Congress go, these made little effort to soften accusations. "Hertz appears to have used its market position to raise prices substantially even as total expenses fell, resulting in the largest profits in company history." If you've tried to rent a car lately, you know...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Hertz adding Tesla Model Y to rental fleet

Hertz is doubling its electric car offerings. Following last fall's reveal that the Tesla Model 3 sedan was joining its rental fleet, the rental agency has confirmed that it will soon add the Model Y SUV. Hertz told FOX Business that Model Ys are included in the 100,000-vehicle order that...
NFL
Outsider.com

Gas Theft Is Reportedly on the Rise As Prices Soar

Gas prices have become increasingly problematic for many Americans, but “liquid gold” theft has been on the rise within the last week too. In order to prevent fuel loss and massive repair costs for damaged gas tanks, United States police have offered tips on how Outsiders can protect both their vehicle and gas stores amid the ongoing crisis.
GAS PRICE
The Associated Press

JetBlue’s bid for Spirit centers on adding planes to fleet

JetBlue Airways executives explained to Wall Street on Wednesday why they’re offering to pay $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, a proposed combination that has received a chilly reception from investors. JetBlue doesn’t want Spirit’s ultra-low-cost business model, and certainly it doesn’t want Spirit’s last-place ranking in government-compiled customer complaints....
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy