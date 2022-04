PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents of students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools system will soon have a chance to voice their opinions when it comes to mask-wearing in the classroom. The district is planning to change course when it comes to face coverings, but it won’t be for all students. The board is expected to decide whether or not to make masks optional for performing arts students, while keeping them mandatory for everyone else. Last week, board members reviewed the administration’s proposed plan which followed the CDC’s latest guidelines. It recommends making masks optional when the spread of COVID-19 at the community level is ‘low’...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO