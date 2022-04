TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa rebounded from a 2-1 loss in Sacramento, defeating the New York Red Bulls II at home over the weekend.

The team hit the practice field 24 hours before Saturday’s big match to prepare for their third home game of the season, which kicked off last month.

They are now 2-and-2 for the season.

FC Tulsa will host the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on April 9.

