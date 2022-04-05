ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

Logansport man arrested for stealing donation jar for cancer patient

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASS COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stole a jar being used to collect donations for a local cancer...

Comments / 0

UpNorthLive.com

Man arrested for stealing nearly $2k in items from Walmart

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lake City man is facing charges after police say he stole nearly $2,000 in items from Walmart in Cadillac. In August 2021, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post were called to the Walmart store for a retail fraud complaint. A man,...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
MyChesCo

Can You Identify This Theft Suspect? Man Steals From Goodwill Donation Bins

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police announced they are attempting to identify a man accused of theft. Authorities state that on March 7, 2022, at 11:17 PM, the pictured male stole items from the donation bins at the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road in East Earl, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The suspect arrived in what appears to be a 2007 to 2012 Honda CR-V.
EAST EARL, PA
WETM

Jasper man arrested for burglary, stealing cash

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing hundreds of dollars from a lockbox, according to police. New York State Police arrested Mitchell Hamilton, 30, of Jasper for allegedly breaking into a home in Hornellsville just after noon on March 11. NYSP said that Hamilton allegedly entered the home of someone he knew and stole $250 from a lockbox.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
#Cancer
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
WISH-TV

4 teens shot, 1 killed outside a birthday party in Houston

(CNN) — Four teenagers were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas. Police responded to a Houston production studio around midnight Saturday after multiple people were involved in a dispute which escalated into gunfire among the group, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsTalk 1290

Texoma Man Arrested Once Again After Stealing Tools From A Truck

Some people just can’t stay out of jail. I really don’t understand why some people continue to live a life of crime after they get out. You’d think that after being arrested, you’d want to straighten your life out, so that you don’t end up back in jail. Anyways, a Waurika man is back in the slammer after violating his probation, and allegedly stealing items from a vehicle.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WSFA

Man arrested after trying to steal 70-ton crane in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Representatives with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after trying to steal a crane in Chilton County. Authorities say they received a call on Monday, saying that someone was looking to steal a crane. The caller, who is the owner of a local wrecker service, said someone called him to come and pull the crane out of a wooded area behind a home, and that the person who had the crane said it had been given to him, and that he was going to sell it at a local scrap yard.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man arrested for stealing car in Dolton, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested March 17 for stealing a motor vehicle in Dolton, Illinois. Illinois State Police also charged Elijah Howard with aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing identification and resisting or obstructing a police officer. An ISP trooper saw a vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police arrest a man after he tried to tamper with a car, steal from a vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Tulsa police were called to Daylight Donuts on Sheridan Road where a man was trying to steal from a car. While officers were responding to the call, dispatch informed them that the suspect — a white man in a green jacket — was trying to access other cars in the parking lot. The suspect was also entering businesses in the area and harassing people.
TULSA, OK

