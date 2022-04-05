ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County will spend $400,000 on study of Summer Haven breach

By WJCT News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Johns County will spend up to $400,000 on a vulnerability study looking at a breach that led to millions of dollars worth of damage in the Summer Haven community. Commissioners approved the...

