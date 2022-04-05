ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We can build our own building’: Broward may no longer partner with city for new campus

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago
Shown is the Broward County Governmental Center. Fort Lauderdale and Broward have long planned a joint government center that has constantly fluctuated in price, at one point rising above a billion dollars. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A new joint government center may not happen after all. In the latest sign of waning interest, some Broward County commissioners on Tuesday considered no longer partnering with Fort Lauderdale for a new headquarters.

“I don’t know if we need to be doing a joint building across the street anymore,” County Commissioner Mark Bogen, citing rising costs and constant delays. “We can build our own building.”

“It’s been awhile since we’ve looked at this,” County Commissioner Steve Geller told the county administrator Tuesday, and the amount of space might no longer be needed amid the pandemic.

Fort Lauderdale and Broward have long planned a joint government center that has constantly fluctuated in price, at one point rising above a billion dollars.

But in January, Fort Lauderdale’s mayor said the city wasn’t fully committed until they know what the cost is going to be, and pledged not to support a project that would have a high-rise bridge built nearby for commuter rail.

On Tuesday after the meeting, Geller said he wasn’t sure if any new county government building should even stay in Fort Lauderdale. The county already owns a complex in Plantation, which is closer to being the geographical center of Broward.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com or 954-572-2008 or Twitter @LisaHuriash

