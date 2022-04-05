ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden nominating first woman to lead a branch of the US military

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ar9c_0f0KtzzT00

President Joe Biden is planning to nominate Admiral Linda Fagan to lead the US Coast Guard as its next commandant.

She would become the first woman to lead a branch of the US military if she’s confirmed. Admiral Fagan has served as the vice commandant since June of last year, becoming the first woman to reach the rank of four-star admiral in the Coast Guard.

USNI News first reported on her nomination, which was confirmed by members of the Senate Commerce Committee.

The chair of the committee, Washington Democrat Maria Cantwell, tweeted that “Admiral Fagan’s nomination will inspire generations of American women to strive to serve at the highest level in the Armed Forces”.

Admiral Karl Schultz, the current commandant, is expected to retire in May. The Senate Commerce Republicans tweeted that Mr Biden “has finally nominated an outstanding leader for” the Coast Guard.

They added that it’s “important for the Commerce Committee to proceed efficiently so the Coast Guard is not left without a leader”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZH5R_0f0KtzzT00

From June 2018 until June 2021, Admiral Fagan led the Coast Guard Pacific Area. She was previously the deputy director of operations at US Northern Command and she has led the First Coast Guard District in Boston , Massachusetts .

She also spent 15 years as a Coast Guard marine inspector and served on the icebreaker USCGC Polar Star. She graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1985.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement on Tuesday that “Adm Fagan is a tremendous leader, trailblazer, and respected public servant who will lead the Coast Guard across its critical missions with honor”.

“Over Adm Fagan’s 36 years in the Coast Guard, she has served on seven continents, was previously commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area, and is the officer with the longest service record in the marine safety field,” he added.

“Within the Coast Guard and across the Department of Homeland Security, Adm Fagan is admired as a role model of the utmost integrity, and her historic nomination is sure to inspire the next generation of women who are considering careers in military service,” he said.

