The teen driver who was caught on camera driving his truck through a Texas tornado is now the owner of a brand new Chevy pickup. Riley Leon, 16, was driving back to his home in Elgin from a job interview when he found himself caught up in the storm. The moment was captured in a video by storm chaser Brian Emfinger and viewed millions of times on Twitter and other social media platforms.

ELGIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO