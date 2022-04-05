ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘The Ultimatum’ Are the New Standard-Bearers for Romantic Reality TV (Column)

By Daniel D'Addario
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qbad_0f0KqPaU00

Click here to read the full article.

A great frustration for me as a critic of television, and a viewer of television, has been the ongoing dominance of “The Bachelor” franchise — a series that requires herculean endurance on the part of the viewer to find moments of genuine oddity. Over the course of punishingly long episodes, “The Bachelor” tends toward the most rote sorts of provocation, placing contestants who have been cast for their ability to approximate normalcy into extreme situations.

After all, “The Bachelor” runs on happy endings, and so we must be rooting for its leads (the Bachelor or Bachelorette, and the credible options for them to pick at the end) to really find love. The outcome is preordained, and the show exists to force its contestants toward the proposal. But in order to keep us interested, the gauntlet of humiliation contestants must go through on the way to the altar gets amped-up: These basically level-headed people must be destabilized more and more by a show that seems consistently unclear as to how to balance the search for love with the search for attention.

Which is why Netflix’s booming Lachey-hosted empire is so welcome. Nick and Vanessa Lachey emcee “ Love Is Blind ,” the smash dating series; they now take on “ The Ultimatum ” (launching Wednesday), a series from the same creator, Chris Coelen , that inverts the “Love Is Blind” formula to great success. These shows both feature high-concept premises and an aptitude for casting individuals who exist outside conversations about relatability. Coelen’s shows escalate from relatively simple set-ups to wild heights of human behavior, all because contestants are (or appear to be) left to their own devices.

Take “Love Is Blind.” On that show, in which the show’s subjects begin isolated and unable to see one another, freewheeling conversation is the order of the day. Its stars have been cast in part because they’re the type of folks who might fall in love with a voice on the other side of the wall. While the savvy viewer can only assume that the “Love Is Blind” stars are subject to some producer goosing, it doesn’t enter the frame: What we see is surprisingly unadorned with tricks and thus free to spread out. Both seasons have featured confusing reversals on the part of contestants, twists only explicable by the logic of the human heart. After the contestants get acclimated to the oddness of their surroundings, the show plays out with a sort of anything-could-happen spontaneity, without the series of artificial-seeming challenges that a “Bachelor”-style show would impose.

Indeed, the challenges arise from the contestants’ personalities, which remains true on “The Ultimatum.” Once again, a big adjustment — in this case, that couples of long standing are now entered into open relationships in order to test their commitment — gives way to the show’s cast freely conversing with one another, testing out different combinations without the schematic feeling of castmembers on “The Bachelor.” Part of what makes the conversations on “The Ultimatum” feel fresh is that the show itself has an open relationship with its format.

And part is, well, the willingness to cast people who are irreducibly themselves, who seem at once to intuitively understand the standards of behavior expected of them by reality television and unable to resist pushing those standards further. In “The Ultimatum,” for instance, a young woman is told, fairly diplomatically at that, that a potential partner doesn’t consider her a match. Her seething disbelief, demanding that this fellow repeatedly clarify what he could mean by saying he isn’t attracted to her, exists outside the context of a rigorously structured series: The pair will have to continue swimming in the same pond, and there isn’t the too-easy catharsis of one or the other being dismissed.

Such a moment likely wouldn’t happen on “The Bachelor,” or it would be edited into a highly dramatic speed bump on the path towards the happiness of catharsis. Coelen’s series occupy a more unsettled place, one that uses the tools of reality (big organizing ideas, people attuned to the dramatic) to create stagings that look like our world.

Perhaps nothing speaks to this more eloquently than the presence of the Lacheys, one of whom, Nick, is well-known for a candid reality show he taped with his now-ex-wife, Jessica Simpson. He was roundly mocked in the first season for introducing himself as “obviously Nick Lachey,” but there’s a certain truth in the statement: To dedicated reality viewers, he’s a superstar in precisely the way “Love Is Blind” contestants might hope. He’s notorious not for his seamless path through love but for the messiness and confusion of his personal life, playing out in public in a manner that shattered the tidiness of his past reality-show image. He and his second spouse Vanessa have found for themselves a franchise that does just the same for civilians: These shows are for viewers, and cast members, who are unwilling to accept the simple kinds of narratives producers create.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Secrets of ‘The Dropout’ Finale: Amanda Seyfried, Elizabeth Meriwether Tell All About ‘Lizzy’ – and That Terrifying Scream

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for “Lizzy,” the finale of “The Dropout,” which premiered April 7 Hulu. When Elizabeth Meriwether was first planning “The Dropout” — her Hulu adaptation of the popular ABC News podcast of the same name, which chronicled the spectacular rise and precipitous fall of Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes — she had an idea about where she wanted the story to end: Burning Man. “It seemed like an interesting place for a kind of quote-unquote rebirth, you know?” Meriwether said. She could picture Elizabeth, played by Amanda Seyfried, along with her mysterious...
TV SERIES
Variety

Peacock Orders ‘Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’ Reality Series From Amy Poehler, Scout Productions

Click here to read the full article. Peacock has ordered the Amy Poehler-produced unscripted series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” Variety has learned. Adapted from the 2018 nonfiction book of the same name from Swedish artist Margareta Magnusson, the show is an hourlong home-makeover show where the makeovers are based on the Swedish practice of döstädning, or death cleaning, where people declutter their homes and get rid of unnecessary belongings. Each episode will feature a different person at a crossroads in their life that will get visited by a Swedish Death Cleaner to help them organize their homes. The episodes...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Hydra: Here Are the Stars Under the Mask

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, Episode 5, of “The Masked Singer,” “Masking For a Duel — Round 2,” which aired April 6 on Fox. That’s no illusion, it really was Vegas legends Penn and Teller unmasked on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” Penn Jillette and his quiet partner Teller were disguised under the three-headed Hydra outfit. (Scroll down to watch the unmasking.) And yes, that was Teller who did most of the singing — in two different voices, one as himself and one in an...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives’ Producer Carlos King Launches Reality TV Podcast With SiriusXM

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Carlos King, who has exec produced series including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Love and Marriage: Huntsville, is getting into the podcast game. King is launching Reality with the King podcast, which will go behind the scenes from some of the most iconic moments from the biggest reality shows on TV. He has teamed up with SiriusXM-owned Stitcher to launch the series on April 6 with episodes every Wednesday and Friday. The series will look at the betrayals, hilarious interactions and dramatic scenes from The Real Housewives franchise, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, The Bachelor and many other shows....
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bebe Neuwirth
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Nick Lachey
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Who Was ‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Married to Before Tim McGraw?

1883 star Faith Hill is married to fellow country superstar Tim McGraw. While the couple has been together since 1996, Hill was married to another man before that. At the very beginning of her music career, the singer was with Daniel Hill, an executive of a music publishing company. Finding common ground through being in the music industry, they stayed together through the release of her first album, Take Me as I Am.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Love Is Blind#The Ultimatum#Television
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Explains Name Change Situation Following Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Ever since a young Texas girl walked out in front of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul on the first season of American Idol in 2002, the world has known the name Kelly Clarkson. That’s why it was such a shock to find out that amidst her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, The Voice coach had decided to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, going just by her first and middle names. It might not be as drastic as it seemed at first, though, as Clarkson recently took the time to clarify the name change.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman Confirm Relationship as Bachelor Nation Celebrates: ‘Finally!’

It’s official! After months of fueling dating rumors, Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman have taken their relationship public. “Hard launch,” the Bachelor season 25 alum, 25, captioned a Friday, March 25, Instagram snap, kissing Bukowski, 35, on a beach. Redman shared more photos of the pair’s tropical trip for a destination wedding hours later via Instagram Story […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
Us Weekly

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Begins Filming: ‘The Journey Has Begun’

Let their rosy journey begin! After Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were named joint leads of The Bachelorette earlier this month, their season is already underway. “The journey has begun… #TheBachelorette (s),” executive producer Mike Fleiss tweeted on Saturday, March 26, alongside a snap of the few of the ladies’ suitors nervously waiting on the iconic Bachelor […]
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy