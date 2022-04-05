ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Puljujarvi Might Provide More Value For Oilers If He Stops Scoring

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems incredibly odd to say that a player would be more valuable to their team if he’s not getting goals, but such might be the case for Jesse Puljujarvi who is having a solid season despite not actually scoring all that much. In fact, if he rarely scores again this...

thehockeywriters.com

The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft: Zator’s Top 96 April Rankings

Welcome back to my 2022 NHL Draft Rankings here at The Hockey Writers. In February, I released my first set of rankings just before the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, and just after the 2022 World Juniors were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, more players have caught my eye both in their respective leagues and in the Olympics which saw a few draft-eligible players take part. Notably Juraj Slafkovsky, but more on him later. Other players also impressed and moved up my draft board while some dropped after recent performances and more research into their games. This time, like my colleagues Peter Baracchini and Andrew Forbes, this ranking will also be expanded to 96 players, which is the equivalent of three rounds.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Get a Winner with Undrafted Free Agent Bobby Trivigno

The New York Rangers acquired four players before the trade deadline (all are set to become unrestricted free agents after this season) to help them right now. The Blueshirts are in a position to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, and their deadline acquisitions give them much-needed depth. However, in addition to acquiring players with expiring contracts, the Rangers also signed undrafted free agent Bobby Trivigno, a Long Island native, who could end up helping them for years to come.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

5 Greatest Canadian Hockey Players Ever

Since the NHL formed back in 1917, fans have seen a plethora of talent come and go. There have been many greats in the past, plenty of whom are still talked about to this day. There are tons of players in the league today who will one day be thought about in the same realm, such as Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, and many more.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Using Weaker Opponents to Allow Smith to Find His Game

The Edmonton Oilers have now strung together their third five-game win streak since Jay Woodcroft took over as head coach and have taken the first two games of a three-game California road trip. Those wins came over the Anaheim Ducks by a score of 6-1 and the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in overtime.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Show Signs Of Progress With Strong March

The Buffalo Sabres have had a tough go of things over the last decade, missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons and on the way to their 11th straight season without a playoff berth. For the most part during the 2021-22 regular season, things have gone as expected: the Sabres are near the bottom of the overall NHL standings, and they have had long stretches without wins on multiple occasions. March was a different month for this team though. In the month of March, the Sabres posted an 8-3-3 record in 15 games, and built up an impressive 8-game point streak before it was snapped with a 5-3 loss against the Florida Panthers, their second game in April. They have shown signs of real growth, progress, and chemistry. Perhaps that’s why general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams stayed relatively quiet at the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers Who Can Be the Next Unlikely Playoff Hero

The Edmonton Oilers are 18-7-2 under new head coach Jay Woodcroft and they’ve won their last nine games at Rogers Place. It’s a decent enough sample size to assume they’ll likely squeeze into the playoffs as Hockey Reference has the team at a 91 percent chance to make the postseason.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 2-1 Win Over the Sharks – 4/5/22

For the first time in four months, the Edmonton Oilers are waking up in second place in the Pacific Division, after defeating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in overtime at SAP Center on Tuesday (April 5). With the win, the Oilers lept over the Los Angeles Kings to take sole...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Oilers Who Could Be Trade Candidates in 2022 Offseason

With 12 games to go in the 2021-22 season, things are going pretty well for the Edmonton Oilers. They have won four straight games to improve to 40-25-5, and as a result sit just one point shy of the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific Division. Despite the great play as of late, however, their season has been far from perfect.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Improvement Under Martin St. Louis Is Not a Mirage

In the first half of the season, the Montreal Canadiens limped to last place in the NHL, winning very few games and losing by four goals or more 10 times. They were playing lifeless hockey where the players seemed either confused about the team’s systems or just indifferent to playing it. This led to the new general manager Kent Hughes choosing to fire Dominique Ducharme only six months after he served as the head coach of the Canadiens edition that made it to a Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Top 3 Candidates to Be Next Team Captain

The Montreal Canadiens entered the 2021-22 season on a high making a magical run to the 2021 Stanley Cup. This led to high expectations from fans and media alike that the Habs would be in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. However, the 2022 season crushed those hopes and expectations as the Canadiens fell to 32nd place overall and are now in the running for the top pick in the 2022 Entry Draft. A major reason, beyond injuries and COVID protocols, has been a massive leadership vacuum left behind with Carey Price and more importantly team captain Shea Weber being absent.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 NHL Prospects to Watch at the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four

The NCAA Frozen Four will begin on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, MA when the University of Denver faces off against the University of Michigan. The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State University will complete the semifinal doubleheader to determine the final spot in the National Championship on Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
