These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Worst For Seasonal Allergies

Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of year again! Spring is here and along with the blooming flowers and trees comes the chance that you may experience seasonal allergies .

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released its annual list of the Top 100 Allergy Capitals in the U.S. for 2022, including four cities right here in Tennessee. One city even earned a spot in the Top 20. According to the report, the cities were ranked based on spring and fall pollen scores as well as availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists and use of over-the-counter medication.

These Tennessee cities are among the worst in the U.S. for people experiencing seasonal allergies:

No. 19: Memphis

No. 35: Knoxville

No. 55: Chattanooga

No. 60: Nashville

While Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville are all classified as being "average" seasonal allergy cities, Memphis earned a spot in the Top 20 thanks to its "worse than average" amount of allergens.

These are the Top 20 worst cities for people with seasonal allergies:

Scranton, Pennsylvania Wichita, Kansas McAllen, Texas Richmond, Virginia San Antonio, Texas Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Hartford, Connecticut Buffalo, New York New Haven, Connecticut Albany, New York Bridgeport, Connecticut Springfield, Massachusetts Dayton, Ohio Columbia, South Carolina El Paso, Texas Syracuse, New York Des Moines, Iowa Miami, Florida Memphis, Tennessee Las Vegas, Nevada

Check out the full report here .