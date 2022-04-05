ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Worst For Seasonal Allergies

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXn7P_0f0KpyFa00
Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of year again! Spring is here and along with the blooming flowers and trees comes the chance that you may experience seasonal allergies .

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released its annual list of the Top 100 Allergy Capitals in the U.S. for 2022, including four cities right here in Tennessee. One city even earned a spot in the Top 20. According to the report, the cities were ranked based on spring and fall pollen scores as well as availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists and use of over-the-counter medication.

These Tennessee cities are among the worst in the U.S. for people experiencing seasonal allergies:

  • No. 19: Memphis
  • No. 35: Knoxville
  • No. 55: Chattanooga
  • No. 60: Nashville

While Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville are all classified as being "average" seasonal allergy cities, Memphis earned a spot in the Top 20 thanks to its "worse than average" amount of allergens.

These are the Top 20 worst cities for people with seasonal allergies:

  1. Scranton, Pennsylvania
  2. Wichita, Kansas
  3. McAllen, Texas
  4. Richmond, Virginia
  5. San Antonio, Texas
  6. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  7. Hartford, Connecticut
  8. Buffalo, New York
  9. New Haven, Connecticut
  10. Albany, New York
  11. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  12. Springfield, Massachusetts
  13. Dayton, Ohio
  14. Columbia, South Carolina
  15. El Paso, Texas
  16. Syracuse, New York
  17. Des Moines, Iowa
  18. Miami, Florida
  19. Memphis, Tennessee
  20. Las Vegas, Nevada

Check out the full report here .

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

What Is the Heartland Virus, the Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Found in At Least 6 States?

A new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication, sheds a little bit more light on the Heartland virus, a rare and poorly understood tick-borne illness that can be severe and potentially deadly. A team of researchers from Emory University launched their study after a retroactive analysis of a 2005 death in Georgia determined that the cause of death was the Heartland virus. Their work shows that the virus is circulating in Georgia in the lone star tick—a type of tick common in Eastern and Southeastern U.S. states—but leaves many unanswered questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
verywellhealth.com

What Are the Best and Worst States for Allergies?

More than 50 million Americans live with allergies, many of which are seasonal. Pollen is the major cause of seasonal allergies. Because climate change has intensified pollen production, allergy seasons have become longer and more severe. If you suffer from bad allergies, you may be curious if living somewhere else...
HOME & GARDEN
News19 WLTX

A warmer climate could make allergy season worse

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are in peak allergy season here across the Midlands. Whether it has been the yellow coating on your car, or the runny nose you have been suffering from it is easy to tell that pollen season has arrived. Dr. Ty Coleman of the Allergy Partners...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Flowers And Trees#South Texas#Nevada Check
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pre-season sneezing and wheezing could be allergies

NORWOOD, Mass. — On the town green, strings of holiday lights hang from the trees, nearly three months after Christmas. Buds, on the other hand, are nowhere in sight. “At some point, these will all shed their little blossoms and stuff -- and it will be all over the place,” said Ed Hickey, who’s been selling flowers on a downtown street corner for 30 years. “After this winter, we’d want spring to come as soon as possible.”
NORWOOD, MA
MIX 92-5

How Long Does Allergy Season Last in Texas?

I don't know about you, but at the beginning of spring and fall, I get hit by insane allergy attacks. As a matter of fact, this year was one of the worst I've had in years. I chalked that all up to the fact that I'm getting old and my body doesn't fight off stuff, like allergens, as it once did.
TEXAS STATE
Hazleton Times

To Your Health: Options for treating seasonal allergies

Last week my daughter Kate sent a video that really perked me up. She and Eve, her 4-year-old daughter, were taking a “nature walk” and Eve spotted the first crocuses of this Spring near their Illinois home. With a bit of a warm-up recently, buds are beginning to form and Spring flowers are poking through the ground in northeastern Pennsylvania too.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
beckershospitalreview.com

Flu hospitalizations jump 6th week in a row — 10 CDC notes

Flu activity continues to rise across most of the U.S., according to the CDC's FluView report published March 18. 1. For the week ending March 12, 2,082 lab-confirmed flu patients were hospitalized, up from the week before. The cumulative hospitalization rate was 5.9 per 100,000 population, up from 5.5 per 100,000 the prior week. The number of flu-related hospital admissions reported to HHS has increased for the past six weeks in a row.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN Radio

How to get relief this allergy season

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discussed the possibility of a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine and how to alleviate your allergies. He also talked about the impact of the time change on your body. If […]
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Flu hospitalizations rise for 8th week straight: 8 CDC notes

Flu activity appears to be declining slightly in central and south-central states but is still highest in these regions, according to the CDC's April 1 FluView report. 1. For the week ending March 26, 2,820 lab-confirmed flu patients were hospitalized, up from 2,733 the week before. The cumulative hospitalization rate was 7.2 per 100,000, up from 6.5 per 100,000 the prior week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy