Spring has only just begun in Berkeley, but Cal baseball already passed the halfway mark of its 2022 season last weekend with a three-game road series against Arizona State. This middle stretch of the schedule has been anything but kind to the Bears. Over the course of the eight games entering Tuesday’s home game against Cal Poly, Cal gave up an average of nearly 11 runs per game, including 16 runs in Sunday’s rubber match against the Sun Devils in Phoenix. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Bears dropped to 12-15 over that stretch, accruing six losses.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO