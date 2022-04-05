ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Democrats announce nominee for special election

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Democrats have picked state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln to run in a special election to replace former U.S....

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Democrats introduce bill to delay election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic Senators are all throwing their support behind a bill that would change this year’s primary date. As the Ohio Redistricting Commission grapples with drawing a fourth set of legislative maps to determine statehouse districts, Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) co-sponsored Senate Bill 316 to change the primary date from […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Lincoln, NE
Government
Lincoln, NE
Elections
City
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
fox40jackson.com

Outraged Republicans allege Democrats withheld Supreme Court nominee documents

Republicans on Capitol Hill are expressing frustration with Senate Democrats and alleging that key documents related to the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have not been shared with them. Fox News anchor Shannon Bream reported Tuesday that Republicans are expressing “outrage” over how long Democrats have been in...
JACKSON, MS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden's approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election#Ap#Republican#Party#Gop
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
91K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy