Suspect steals hundreds of dollars worth of products from Bibb vape shop

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is in custody after he burglarized a home, stealing thousands of dollars worth of rare coins and then setting fire to the home. According to police, in January Randy Bryner broke into the home in Hempfield Township where he was doing handyman work and stole as much as $5,000 worth of silver coins. He then set the home on fire, closing the door behind him, and trapping the owners’ dogs. Thanks to cameras in the home, police were able to identify Bryner. “There’s clear identification of his voice because of a camera system in the house that’s designed for the dogs so they can keep an eye on their dogs,” said Trooper Stephen Limani, Pa. State Police. “When Mr. Bryner left the house and started the fire, he closed the doors and basically kept those dogs from being able to escape that fire.” Bryner is in jail and facing charges of arson, burglary, and animal cruelty.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 20 DAYS AGO