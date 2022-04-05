ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Executive Elrich to Host Online Forum on Thursday, April 7, on Recommended Operating Budget Items to Combat Climate Change

By Patrick Herron
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will host an online Climate Change Budget Forum from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. County leaders and staff from the Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Transportation, Department of Permit Services and the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will join the County Executive...

