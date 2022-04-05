Montgomery County Executive Elrich to Host Online Forum on Thursday, April 7, on Recommended Operating Budget Items to Combat Climate Change

A meeting was held on March 16 to discuss the short- and long-term solutions to rising levels of homelessness in Chehalis. Hosted by Experience Chehalis and United Way of Lewis County, the meeting brought together nonprofit organizations, local business owners and government representatives. The hosts saw the meeting as an opportunity to develop a plan for addressing the homelessness issue while considering a diversity of viewpoints.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 19 DAYS AGO